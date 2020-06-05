Kewaunee Co. offices to open to the public Monday

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, Kewaunee County will reopen County offices to the public.

The offices have been closed for nearly three months due to COVID-19.

Anyone who visits the offices will be required to enter at the main entrance of each County building, and once inside, will need to call the department they'd like to go to so an employee can come to greet them.

There will be a phone provided for public use, as well as a list of department extensions.

In addition, an employee will do a temperature check and symptom review for all visitors, and once approved, visitors will be asked to use hand sanitizer.

All employees and visitors are encouraged to wear masks.

In addition, county officials say committee meetings will also be back open for public attendance, and anyone who would like to attend the meetings in person will go through all of the above steps.

Officials add they will continue to broadcast its meetings live to the public on YouTube, as well as its website.