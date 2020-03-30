Kewaunee Co. joins other Wisconsin counties issuing travel advisories

Kewaunee County is the latest county in the state to issue a travel advisory in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

County officials announced the advisory Monday, saying so far, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services hasn't reported a case of COVID-19 in that county.

Officials say both permanent and non-permanent residents are affected by the advisory.

All non-permanent residents are being asked to avoid travel to their seasonal homes.

Meanwhile, permanent residents are being asked to stay within Kewaunee County when shopping for necessities in order to avoid possibly coming in contact with someone who has the virus and doesn't know it.

County officials said they do understand, however, that some primary care physicians for residents may be outside of the county, and because those appointments can be critical to keep, those warrant travel.

"Kewaunee County has an aging population and we need to make the well-being of these individuals a priority. therefore, we're also asking county residents to stay local to do their grocery shopping and go to Denny's SuperValu in Algoma, Piggly Wiggly in Kewaunee and Stodola's IGA in Luxemburg," said Cindy Kinnard, RN, Director of Kewaunee County Public Health Department.

Officials went on to remind everyone in the county to continue practicing social distancing when in out in public.

Earlier this month, other counties in the WBAY viewing area issued the same warning, including Door, Shawano, Menominee, and Waupaca.