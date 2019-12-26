Kewaunee Co. Winter Park opens for snow tubing

Warmer winter temperatures usually takes a toll on outdoor activities, but Thursday it didn't stop the fun at the Winter Park in Kewaunee County.

"I was speechless,” Tuber Kierstyn Andrews said.

Dozens of people slid forward, backwards and swayed side to side down the 160 foot vertical drop.

“You feel like you're going to fall off once you hit that downward part,” Tuber Tanner Zemke said.

"It was like super fast and I liked it,” Tuber Carson Saxby said.

Even though the temperature on opening day was perfect for tubers, it wasn't great for the slopes.

"The weather makes everything a little sloppy and slushy,” Parks Caretaker Mike Rosinksy said. “We had to close down one lane just cause."

The ski hill was closed because it was too warm outside to bring out more snow.

"On our ski hill, we normally hope for 12 to 18 right now we got a little less than that, so we'll have to make at least a good foot more,” Rosinsky said.

If the weather permits, snow tubing is scheduled to open with regular season hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Since we are expecting some rain this week, Rosinksy said information on the park closing can be found on their face book page, Winter Park – Kewaunee County.