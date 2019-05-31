Kewaunee Co. Sheriff's Department believes new jail facility will help with staffing issue

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is taking steps toward a possible new jail and dispatch center. Sheriff Matt Joski says the project would be more than an average update.

“Too often that’s exactly what we do, is we focus on the physical structure in a project of this nature,” said Joski.

The county hired a consultant to help create the plans. They are looking not only at the building’s needs, but operational issues as well.

"We've gotten by very well over the decades,” said Joski. “To the point where in some cases, specifically in the jail and communications center, it's negligent.”

Joski says typically in a sheriff's office there will be two deputies that serve as jailers, and two people who serve as dispatchers. In Kewaunee County, both of those jobs are done by just two people. It’s been that way for decades.

"That is multitasking to an entirely new level,” said Joski. “You are taking two disciplines and putting them together in a single shift."

That multitasking can be extremely taxing.

“When you're working dispatch and there's and issue in the jail there can be times where hours go by and you don't get a break or don't get to go to the restroom,” said Deputy Brent Reimer. “Vice versa in the jail there's times where the dispatcher needs help and you're unable to break away and help them because of our minimal staff.”

Reimer says changing the building's layout so that they don't need to transport inmates as much, and so that there are less blind spots in the building, could make for a more manageable workload.

“We work with what we got all the time,” said Reimer. “So if we could eliminate this part of the job it would definitely create more safety and a lot more time for the officers to do other duties."

Phase one of planning for a potential new jail is almost complete. If the county decides to continue, more concrete architectural plans for a new space will be created.