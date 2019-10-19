Kevin "Hollywood" Hein honored by hundreds in motorcycle motorcade

Hundreds of people spent the day remembering Kevin Hein, known as "Hollywood".

Hein was killed during an armed robbery at Short Branch Saloon in Neenah on Monday.

On Saturday friends and family gathered for his memorial service held in Clintonville. Friends prepared a procession fitting of Hollywood's legacy.

"To know him, you'd have to like him,” said Bob “Broadway” Polsin.

"He's the guy that would give you the shirt off his back,” said Rick Reese.

"He was an awesome guy," said Heather O’Kon.

"He was like a big teddy bear,” said Mel Kiesow. “He was Hollywood."

It was clear ahead of Saturday's funeral service how much Hollywood is missed.

"You can tell by this crowd here, he's a guy everyone loved,” said Broadway.

Longtime friends like Broadway, and hundreds of others, gathered outside of Jimmers Bar in Dale for a unique procession.

A motorcade of motorcycles, to recognize one of Hollywood's favorite hobbies. His cousin rode on Hollywood's own Harley.

"I'm overwhelmed, it's going to get larger,” said Reese. “We're not even close to the time to go, so this thing is going to be huge.”

This is what the biker community does, we come together,” said Kiesow. “This is our last respect to him, this is his last ride."

A Pierce fire truck customized with Hollywood’s name and picture led the way in the processional, to honor Hollywood's more than 30 years of work at Pierce Manufacturing.

Dozens upon dozens of bikers followed, honoring a life that was cut short.

"It's hard, but all of us together, it's easier," said O’Kon.

"That's why we have each other, we'll lean on each other,” said Kiesow.

Leaning on each other to pay tribute to Hollywood and to celebrate his legacy.

"Love you brother, miss you forever,” said Reese.

"He'll be remembered for a long time,” said Broadway.

Police are still looking for the person who killed Hein. The suspect is described as a white man, about six feet tall, average build, with short or no hair and a possible face or head injury. Contact the Neenah Police Department with any information.

