Keshena woman charged in fatal crash

A 39-year-old Keshena woman faces federal charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault for a two-car crash on the Mneominee Indian Reservation last month.

The U.S. Attorneys Office claims on April 18, Erin Schweitzer was driving under the influence of an intoxicant when she crashed into another car near Legend Lake. Her passenger died. Two people in the other car were seriously injured.

The involuntary manslaughter charge carries up to 8 years in prison, while the two counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury carry up to 10 years in prison each.