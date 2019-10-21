Keshena man killed in head-on crash

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office has released the names of victims of a fatal crash on Highway 47/55.

Officials say 24-year-old Chance L. Latender of Keshena was killed in the crash Oct. 20.

At about 4:05 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a head-on crash north of Highway A in the township of Wescott.

Chance Latender was driving one of the vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people in the other car were hurt. One victim was airlifted from the scene to a hospital. Two other victims were transported by ambulance.

The driver of the second car was identified as 44-year-old Chad J. Haen of Marinette.

Passengers were identified as 60-year-old Linda A. Haen of Marinette; 35-year-old Paul E. Anderson Jr., of Marinette; and 30-year-old Jeremy J. Anderson of Marinette.

The crash remains under investigation.