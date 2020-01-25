Kenosha County: Shoreline damage is state of emergency

Kenosha County has declared a state of emergency after a winter storm earlier this month caused shoreline flooding and damage.

The declaration is the first step in requesting federal disaster relief.

The Jan. 11 storm brought strong winds and record-high water levels to Lake Michigan, and huge waves flooded and eroded the shoreline.

Jeff Warnock is superintendent of parks for the city of Kenosha. He says damage includes ripped brick pavers from the lakeside promenade and damage to the beach at Southport Park.

