Kendyn's Kause 5K raising funds to fight SIDS

More than 3,000 babies in the United States die unexpectedly each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A family who lost their son to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is dedicated to raising awareness about the issue.

Kendyn's Kause is named for Kendyn Blaser. The three-month-old passed away from SIDS in 2016. Kendyn was at his grandparents' home in Green Bay when he passed away in his sleep.

The family created Kendyn's Kause in his honor.

The 2019 Kendyn's Kause 5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 at Pamperin Park.

"One of our most successful partnerships locally is with the Center for Childhood Safety in Green Bay. They have a safe sleep program where they donate pack n plays to families who may be transient or unable to purchase a safe sleep environment for their baby, and because safe sleep practice is the only thing that's proven to reduce Sudden Infant Death Syndrome risk, we provide all of the pack 'n plays for their safe sleep program," says Taren Conley, Kendyn's Kause.

The cost to sign up for the 5K is $15.

Packet pickup is 8 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. on race day.

The 5K starts at 9 a.m.

