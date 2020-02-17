Kellye Nakahara Wallett of ‘M-A-S-H’ dies at age 72

The actress who played Nurse Kellye Yamato on 'M-A-S-H’ has died.

Kellye Nakahara Wallett was 72 and died at her home in Pasadena, California.

“M-A-S-H,” the acclaimed sitcom set during the Korean War, ran from 1972-83.

Nurse Kellye carries a secret crush on the show’s major character, the womanizing surgeon Hawkeye Pierce, played by Alan Alda.

In a memorable scene, Kellye reveals her feelings, scolding Hawkeye for having his “eyes ... on every nurse” except her.

Wallet’s other acting credits included the films ”Clue" and “She’s Having a Baby.”

