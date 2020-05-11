Keeping wildlife wild more urgent this spring

In recent weeks, state and county parks and trails have become a popular destination for people looking to escape their homes during this pandemic.

But with more people spending more time outdoors comes the urgent message to leave baby animals alone if you come across one.

It's the time of year when most baby animals are born in the wild, and as nature would have it, those babies spend a lot of time alone for their own safety.

"In many situations baby animals are left unattended by their mothers purposefully and they only make contact with that young animal maybe twice in 24 hours for feeding purposes," says DNR District Wildlife Biologist Jeff Pritzl.

Since the DNR launched its "Keep Wildlife Wild" campaign in 2015, Pritzl says it's made a difference.

Yet every year, thousands of young animals are picked up in Wisconsin by well-intentioned citizens and taken to rehab centers that don't need to be.

"And the main premise there is to not unnecessarily add work and burden to those limited resources by bringing in animals that quite frankly didn't need to be rescued," says Pritzl.

While animal rehab is considered essential under the Governor's order at this time, most facilities have reduced hours and staff.

"This year because of restrictions with COVID-19 activities, the department staff and even other entities that could help facilitate transport of animals just is not there this year," says Pritzl.

Pritzl says he can't stress enough the importance of picking up your phone if you see an animal you're concerned about.

"That awareness of the situations and when it is and isn't appropriate to bring an animal in is best addressed by making a phone call first before taking action, nine out of ten times Mother Nature knows what's best and just let it take care of itself," says Pritzl.

CLICK HERE to find a map of licensed, rehabilitation centers across the state to contact if you find an animal you're concerned about.