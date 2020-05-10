"Keep on Wisconsin" Campaign aimed toward encouraging positive spirit

Driving around Wisconsin, you may have noticed yard signs that read "keep on."

It's a message hoping to spread love, hope and positive vibes during COVID-19.

"We just want to drive this through the community," Schreiber Foods Senior Vice President Chad Wiegand said. "We want the community to be uplifted and have a positive attitude in a sort of downward times."

The movement extends across Wisconsin.

People are showing their support for the campaign in different ways on social media.

"We have a really fantastic message which is keep on checking on your neighbors, keep on being you, keep on staying positive, keep on smiling," Wiegand said.

Wiegand is one of the campaign initiators.

He said a keep on yard sign pick up will be held at Lambeau Field on Friday for more people to share the message.

"And we're doing that in conjunction with the American Red Cross Blood Drive," said Wiegand. "Go down and donate some blood, pick up your free yard sign and take it back home and tell your neighbors about it."

If you can't make the blood drive event, joining the campaign is simple.

All you have to do is share your way of encouraging others on any social media platform.

"And it's helpful to get that out there so people understand there's and end to this," said Wiegand. "We don't know when obviously but there's and end and let's stay positive through it."

