Kaul, finance committee to discuss lawsuit settlements

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and Republicans who control the Legislature's finance committee are going to talk about settling seven lawsuits after negotiations broke down last week.

A law Republicans passed during a lame-duck session in December requires Kaul to get the committee's permission before settling any lawsuit. Kaul and the committee met Aug. 27 to hash out a process but the meeting collapsed when Kaul refused to discuss an unknown lawsuit unless committee members signed non-disclosure agreements.

Republicans hired an attorney Thursday to sign a confidentiality agreement on the committee's behalf. The committee issued a notice Tuesday afternoon that it will meet Wednesday to discuss settling seven lawsuits. The cases all involve state liens on injury awards to repay Medicaid for treatment.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)