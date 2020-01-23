Kaukauna's North Pole display moving again

The well-known North Pole Christmas display in Kaukauna, is moving once again.

This past Christmas season, The North Pole was set up in the Kaukauna Industrial Park. It was moved there after city officials told the display's owner, in 2018, he was going to have to find a location other than his backyard for the Christmas village. The new location, outside of Kaukauna, will be the final home for The North Pole.

A farm, in the Town of Rantoul, just outside of Chilton in Calumet County looks like a winter wonderland. That's exactly what Troy Campbell, creator of The North Pole, envisioned for his display. According to Campbell, "We were looking for an area and a location where we could put it up and leave it up and be more of a country feel, kind of like a Hallmark moment."

After a decade in his own backyard, followed by last year's Kaukauna Industrial Park location, which was a one year trial, Campbell wanted a place where he didn't have to worry about The North Pole's future. The Lemke Road property provided that opportunity.

"Kaukauna treated me really good, but I needed more of a commitment," says Campbell. Adding, "I couldn't have to go in front of the board every year and that's just too much time consuming. So, this will be a nice fit."

The property in Calumet County will allow Campbell to fulfill his dream of building an indoor space for his North Pole. He plans to add a 40x80 structure to the grounds that will be heated and handicap accessible.

Out in the country, according to the town chair, the zoning restrictions are much more liberal than city limits. Eugene Mertz says, "If he's got, that's six acres, it's just about impossible to harvest anything from that economically, so if the guy can use it, fine with me."

While Campbell understands this new location might not bring as many people in, he also believes that it will open it up to a whole different group of visitors. He says, "We have a lot of followers here. Plus, now, we're going to open it up to Chilton, Manitowoc County, people who couldn't come, it was too far there."

And in its new home, Campbell plans to keep The North Pole open every day from November first to February first.

