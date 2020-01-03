Kaukauna woman arrested for 5th operating while intoxicated offense

A Kaukauna woman has been arrested on suspicion of her fifth operating while intoxicated offense, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Cindy Lou Ruleau, 59, was arrested Jan. 2 in Winnebago County.

At about 8:07 p.m., a State Trooper checked on a vehicle stopped along 41 SB at mile marker 115.2 in Oshkosh.

"While speaking with the driver, the Trooper observed signs of impairment," reads a statement from the State Patrol.

Ruleau was arrested for operating while under the influence of a restricted controlled substance. A blood draw was taken at a local hospital. Results are pending.

Ruleau was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.