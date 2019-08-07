Kaukauna seeks delay on siren ownership decision

The City of Kaukauna is considering whether to accept ownership of warning sirens in the city after Outagamie County announced it will be transferring ownership of the sirens to individual municipalities starting January 1, 2020.

Grand Chute and the towns of Center and Dale recently voted against accepting ownership. The county says it will dismantle the outdoor sirens in communities that refuse (see related story).

Tuesday night, the Kaukauna Common Council voted to request a 30-day extension on the county's deadline to decide whether to accept ownership of the sirens.

The city will also be drafting a resolution asking the county to use funds from the new half-percent sales tax to go towards the cost of the ongoing maintenance for the equipment.