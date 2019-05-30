Kaukauna police hope photo captures trailer thieves

Kaukauna police hope a photo can help them track down a pair of thieves.

Police say two men in a white Ford pickup truck cut the lock off a dump box trailer, hooked up to it and drove off.

This happened at 5 o'clock Tuesday morning, May 28, at a business on County OO and Idlewild Street.

A neighbor's security camera captured the photo but the license plates on the truck aren't visible.

Police hope you recognize the truck or can help them identify someone who very recently came into possession of a dump box trailer.