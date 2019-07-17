Kaukauna mayor reassures city about lift bridge repair funding

Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman is trying to ease concerns about the costs of fixing the Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge.

As Action 2 News reported last week, the U.S. Coast Guard ordered the bridge be fixed by May, 2021.

The project is expected to cost $2.2 million. The city would cover 20 percent, and the state would pay 80 percent, but Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the item in the state budget, saying he would work to find other funding options.

Penterman says several residents have raised concerns.

In a statement Wednesday, the mayor wrote he would do what he could to limit the city's share. "My job is to make sure that it is at the least possible cost to the property owners in the city." (Read the complete statement below.)

Last week, the mayor told us he was assured by the Department of Transportation he would receive an answer about funding by mid-August.

Statement from Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman

I have spoken to a large number of citizens concerning the Veterans Memorial Lift Bridge. Like the majority of those I spoke with, I am not convinced that we will see the amount of economic development that a recent study indicated the region will see once the entire navigational system is open from Lake Winnebago to Green Bay.

However, the fact remains the U.S. Coast Guard has notified the City that the bridge must operate as a drawbridge in accordance with Title 33, Part 117, of the Code of Federal Regulations (33 CFR 117) by May 1, 2021. I don’t feel it is wise to ignore this order.

I will do whatever is necessary to limit the amount of monies that the City is required to put towards the bridge rehabilitation. I, and I believe our other elected officials, will never agree to have the City of Kaukauna fund the rehabilitation project in its entirety. However, we must acknowledge that the United States Coast Guard does have jurisdiction and authority to require the drawbridge to be operational. My job is to make sure that it is at the least possible cost to the property owners in the City.

Mayor Anthony J. Penterman