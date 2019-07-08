Kaukauna man helps save neighbor's burning garage

Kaukauna firefighters say a man spotted a fire in his neighbor's garage Sunday night, then helped the neighbor put the flames out.

Fire crews were called to the home on Sullivan Avenue about 8:00 p.m. Sunday, but when they arrived, they say they only found light smoke.

They say a neighbor spotted the fire in the single-car detached garage, and ran through the yard to alert his neighbor.

The man and neighbor used garden hoses to put out the flames.

Firefighters cooled any remaining hot spots in the garage. They say the fire likely started in a pile of leaves next to the garage.