Kaukauna man gets 25-year sentence for drug overdose death

A Kaukauna man suspected of selling drugs to four people who overdosed in the Fox Valley was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison this week.

Leslie Antonio Brown, 27, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide under Wisconsin's Len Bias law that holds drug dealers responsible for overdoses on their drugs.

In late 2015, four people overdosed on heroin or fentanyl. Three were revived but one died. Investigators with the Kaukauna and Fox Valley Metro police departments and Lake Winnebago MEG unit identified Brown as the source of the drugs and arrested him after an undercover investigation.

Online court records show Brown pleaded no contest to the reckless homicide charge in March. Two counts of second-degree reckless injury and a charge of manufacturing and delivering narcotics -- all as a repeat offender -- were dismissed but read into Brown's record.

After prison, he'll spend 10 years under extended supervision.