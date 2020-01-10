Kaukauna man arrested on 10 counts of child porn

A Kaukauna man has been arrested on 10 counts of child pornography.

The Kaukauna Police Department says Daniel Du Fresne, 57, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Outagamie County Jail.

Kaukauna Police received a tip that Du Fresne was downloading and sharing child pornography through social media apps.

Officers executed a search warrant and found "numerous images and videos of child pornography on Du Fresne's computer," reads a statement from police.

No official charges have been filed as of this publication.