Kaukauna joins list of cities issuing temporary outdoor seating area permits

Restaurants and bars in Kaukauana will now be able to apply for a temporary outdoor seating area permit to help increase the amount of seating due to health safety regulations.

The new permit was created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaukauna joins the Cities of Oshkosh, Neenah, Sheboygan, Milwaukee and others in having temporary permits available for businesses in the restaurant industry.

The temporary permit allows businesses to expand seating on private property, such as a private sidewalk or parking lot, as long as social distancing is implemented between tables.

Although outdoor seating areas on private property are already permitted by municipal code, city officials add the temporary permit will feature fewer restrictions in terms of construction and capacity.

In addition, the permit is being issued with no fee, and restrictions for the temporary seating area will vary depending on the nature of the specific business and the configuration of the building and property.

Any businesses without private parking lots, such as downtown food and beverage industry businesses can already add outdoor seating under the city's Sidewalk Cafe permit.

Any business owners interested in the permit are asked to contact City staff at 766-6315, or by e-mailing submittals@kaukauna-wi.org.

The temporary permit is valid through October 1st, 2020.