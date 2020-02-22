Kaukauna grapplers dominate individual wrestling sectional

At the WIAA’s Division 1 individual sectional Saturday, Kaukauna High School put on a show.

The Grappling Ghosts have wrestlers ranked in the top 3 in the state in each of the 5 lightest weight classes.

At 106 lbs., however, Kaukauna’s top-ranked Greyson Clark was bested by 3rd-ranked Shane Corrigan of De Pere.

At 113, the Ghosts 2nd-ranked Jaden Verhagen got a 1st-period pin to become a sectional champion.

At 120, Mason Campsure, #3 in the state, pinned 5th-ranked Trent Francois of West De Pere in just 50 seconds.

At 126, #1 in the state Jager Eisch won a 15-2 major decision to claim the sectional crown.

At 132, Ashwaubenon's Cody Minor, ranked #2 in the state, became the school's all-time winningest wrestler with a semifinal triumph. But Kaukauna's 3rd-ranked Logan Stumpf beat him in overtime for the sectional crown.

All told, Kaukauna is sending an impressive 8 wrestlers to individual state.