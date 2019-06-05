Kaukauna firefighters rescue two after car plunges down embankment

Two people were hurt when their vehicle plunged down an embankment in Kaukauna.

At about 12:11 a.m., the Kaukauna Fire Department was called to the intersection of Brill Road and West 8th Street.

The fire department says a vehicle had driven through a guardrail on Brill Road and plunged 30 feet down an embankment in a wooded area.

The rescue crews battled rough terrain, but were able to rescue two people from the vehicle and carry them up the embankment.

The crash victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of "apparent non-life threatening injuries," according to the fire department.

Kaukauna Police are investigating.