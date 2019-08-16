Kaukauna firefighters shave heads in support of assistant chief's wife battling cancer

Firefighters in Kaukauna have been through a lot together and now they're sporting a fresh look as they face a different kind of challenge.

The wife of Assistant Fire Chief, Chad Gerrits, is battling stage four beast cancer.

Most of the firefighters at Kaukauna Fire Department are sporting the same hairstyle.

They could be making a fashion statement, but these clean tops are actually a sign of something deeper.

“I’m just overwhelmed with emotion that guys would be willing to do that just to show their support for us," Chaf Gerrits said.

About six weeks ago Gerrits' wife, Jennifer, was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer spreading to her lung.

"We went in for just not feeling good and the next day we’re going in to see cancer specialist about cancer," said Gerrits.

Firefighters at the station wanted to show the Gerrits they've got their back.

“There’s no other job that would even come close to what we have down here," Firefighter Nick Ziegler said. "it truly is a second family.”

That led to a party with some clippers.

“We kind of knew how difficult it is for a woman to lose her hair while battling this disease and someone happened to bring it up on shift," Lieutenant Paramedic Joseph Resch said.

“We were actually in chemo when they sent that photo so it was pretty emotional to see what they had done for us," said Gerrits.

And while hairless heads may not be the cure for cancer support goes a long way.

“Its really been the support that we’ve gotten from everybody," said Gerrits."I mean she works full time. Obviously I work full time and our places of employment have been so supportive."