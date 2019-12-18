Kaukauna coyote found dead

Kaukauna police say a coyote was found dead Wednesday afternoon under a house porch.

Police received a call to Kavanaugh Rd. at 4:15 p.m., where the caller said they thought a coyote was under their front porch.

Police looked and found the coyote dead.

It's not known yet how the coyote died. Police didn't see any noticeable injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was contacted.

Police had been trying to capture a coyote which they felt was getting too cozy in some neighborhoods.

They said the coyote physically appeared normal but it wasn't behaving normally.

"It's hard to tell if it's sick or injured at this point. At the time we weren't sure," Asst. Chief Brad Sanderfoot with the Kaukauna Police Department told us in an interview earlier this week.

Sanderfoot told Action 2 News it's rare for police to get a call for a coyote sighting, especially in a neighborhood.

People living around Olde Court Circle said it wasn't aggressive.