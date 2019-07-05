Kaukauna couple saves neighbors from house fire

A Kaukauna couple are being called heroes after saving their neighbors from a house fire Thursday afternoon.

It happened on the 1300 block of Sullivan Avenue.

"We're all in this together," Neighbor Travis Arnoldussen said. "We have to get through this thing called life together."

That's the motto that helped Tyler and his wife Megan save their next door neighbors.

"So then I went to the side door and felt it, knocked on it and nobody answered," Arnoldussen said. "I opened that door and that's when I saw that fire."

Arnoldussen said they noticed a suspicious smell, walked outside and saw smoke coming from his neighbor's garage.

While his wife warned everyone inside, Tyler said he quickly used a fire extinguisher and buckets of water to control it.

"She went in like hey you gotta get out of the house," said Arnoldussen. "Then after that my wife was asking how do we get the garage door open and she ended up having to lift the garage door open."

He said they were able to stop the fire right before the fire department arrived.

His neighbors did not want to talk on camera, but told us they are grateful for caring neighbors and are happy the fire was only in their garage.