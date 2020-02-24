Kaukauna Police Chief: No new info one week after child deaths

Kaukauna's Police Chief says there are no new details to release in the deaths of two children.

It's been one week since William Beyer, 5, and Danielle Beyer, 3, were found dead in a duplex in the 1200 block of Crooks Av.

On Monday, Feb. 24, Chief Jamie Graff released the following statement to Action 2 News:

"I know many of you would like an update in regards to the incident that occurred at 1201 ½ Crooks Av. in the City of Kaukauna on Monday, February 17, 2020. Unfortunately, I do not have any new information to release at this point. This is still an on-going investigation and our investigative team along with multiple outside agencies are working on the case. I will advise when I can give further information," says Graff.

Police say the children were found dead with "intentionally inflicted injuries." No other information was released regarding the cause of death or if arrests are pending.

On Feb. 17, at about 7:10 a.m., someone made a 911 call from inside the multi-family residence. Chief Graff has not said who made that call. During a news conference last week, Graff said "the caller indicated their children needed help."

William Beyer was a student in the Kaukauna Area School District.

