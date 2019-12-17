Kaukauna High School embraces mental health awareness

“Everyone is going to make a New Year’s resolution and we really want to make a New Year’s resolution to take good care of yourself,” said Barb Bigalke with the Center for Suicide Awareness in Kaukauna.

Students at Kaukauna High School are finishing up big projects and tests before holiday vacation, but the Center for Suicide Awareness is hoping to remind students to take care of themselves too during this stressful time of year.

This week, the school as adopted a new motto: “Merry mental health and a happy new you.”

“It won’t get any better unless we talk about it, normalize it and more importantly, help kids understand you can do something about it,” said Karla Miller-Flynn, the health educator at Kaukauna High School.

Over the last 30 years, a lot has changed for Miller-Flynn, especially when it comes to mental health awareness.

“When I first started here, we spent a few days at most on mental health, suicide prevention and coping mechanisms,” said Miller-Flynn. “We are now up to two weeks.”

Miller-Flynn is hoping two weeks turns into every week for Kaukauna High School students by reminding them of self-care this week. The school teamed up with the Center for Suicide Awareness in Kaukauna.

“Barb came to me and said we have college kids who would like to donate free time and help students, would you be interested? And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ Then we had to figure out how to do it and organize it,” said Miller-Flynn.

They came up with 35 minute activities that students could sign up for during their flex period in the morning. The activities are led by the volunteer college students from Michigan.

“Mental health affects everything, when you don’t feel good inside, you don’t feel like doing class or a job, so that is what we are really stressing,” said Bigalke.

“We are not here for credit or anything but to help people understand…mental health is a big deal and we want them to realize it before it’s too late,” said Kelsey Alviar, Saginaw Valley State University.

Student activities included baking cookies to donate, learning about essential oils, meditation and exercise. Some students even signed up for ‘good gaming, good mental health,’ which is a new initiative promoted by the Center for Suicide Awareness.

“I think people look at negative aspects on gaming instead of positive aspects and we are trying to lift the veil off of that,” said Aaron Wanserski, video game outreach director for Center for Suicide Awareness in Kaukauna. “If you look around, you can see a bunch of different kids who have never really talked to each other before, they are playing games and connecting and it bridges gap of the awkwardness of meeting someone new.”

For Kaukauna senior Alec Zwiers, it does just that.

“Most don’t see video games that way, but it is kind of an escape and way to cope because it is taking you out of your problems in real world and taking you into virtual world where you can relieve stress if you need,” said Zwiers.

Zwiers said he is happy his school recognizes that.

“It is a good thing they are doing this for us because it shows how much they care about us,” said Zwiers.

“The more we talk about it and the more we address it, it’s going to get better and for them (the Kaukauna Area School District) to allow us to come in here and try something new, I think it’s a fantastic idea,” said Wanserski.

“For most of us, the holidays are fun and we look forward to vacation, but we have to remember for a lot of students this is not a fun time, it’s stressful and they need some coping mechanisms to manage,” said Miller-Flynn.

