Kaukauna Fire Dept. rescues dog from house fire Saturday

Firefighters rescue dog from house fire in Kaukauna Saturday.

The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a single-family residential home on the 1300 block of Kenneth Avenue.

Crews said they could see flames and smoke coming from the home.

Travis Teesch with the Kaukauna Fire Department said no one was home when the fire started, but crews were able to rescue the family dog.

Teesch said the fire started in the kitchen, but the cause is still under investigation.

The fire caused about $25,000 worth of damage to the house.