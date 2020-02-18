Karofsky, Kelly emerge from Wisconsin Supreme Court primary

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and incumbent Justice Dan Kelly have emerged from a three-way state Supreme Court primary.

Karofsky and Kelly easily outran Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone in a race that advanced the top two finishers to the April 7 general election.

The winner will get a 10-year term on the high court.

The conservative-leaning Kelly will go into that contest at a disadvantage.

The election falls on the same day as Wisconsin's presidential primary and heavy Democratic turnout is expected.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

