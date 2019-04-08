KRISTYN ALLEN UPDATE: Braelyn gets a visit from the Easter Bunny

Action 2 News reporter Kristyn Allen is sharing some exciting news about her daughter in Children's Hospital.

Little Braelyn has been in the hospital since Feb 13. Braelyn and her twin sister Brielle came down with the respiratory illness RSV. It hit Braelyn much harder. Brielle was treated in Green Bay. Braelyn had to be rushed to Milwaukee and put on a machine called ECMO to act as her lungs.CLICK HERE to learn more about the family's journey.

Kristyn did a Facebook Live Monday from the hospital. She says this is the last day Braelyn will be on Valium. Doctors previously weaned her off methadone. Braelyn is still on Clonidine as this time.

CLICK HERE to watch Kristyn's Facebook Live update.

Kristyn and her husband, Greg, hope they'll be able to bring Braelyn home to Green Bay before Easter. She'll come home with a feeding tube and oxygen.

Braelyn is moving to condensed feeds, which means she'll get formula every few hours. That's more in line with an infant's regular eating schedule. Kristyn and Greg are learning to use the equipment.

Braelyn just received a visit from the Easter Bunny! Kristyn's WBAY co-worker Emily Matesic was able to find a costume for Kristyn to wear so she could take Easter Bunny photos with Braelyn.

"I have zero shame when it comes to my kids and Braelyn was not going to miss getting a photo with the Easter bunny," Kristyn says.

Kristyn and Greg are very thankful for all the support, emails, cards, letters and messages.

"We are really thankful for your guys' support. We really appreciate everything. Everyone who reached out with the emails and messages. Everyone has been amazing. My WBAY family has been phenomenal. I can never say enough good things about them," Kristyn says.

Kristyn had to take a leave of absence from work and is not collecting a paycheck at this time. Kristyn's cousin, Deanna Newman, has started a GoFundMe. Any money raised will help Greg and Kristyn care for Braelyn. CLICK HERE FOR THE GOFUNDME for Braelyn & Brielle's RSV Fight & Recovery