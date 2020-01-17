KGB friend taken into custody after refusing to sign bond

A man described as a follower of former Green Bay Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila has been taken into custody after failing to sign a signature bond.

Ryan DeSmith appeared before Brown County Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal Friday morning after missing his last scheduled court appearance.

Vopal had ordered a $2,500 signature bond, but DeSmith refused to sign it. Vopal ordered DeSmith be placed in handcuffs and transported to the Brown County Jail.

DeSmith was defiant in what looked to be a repeat of his contentious initial appearance on Jan. 7.

DESMITH: "I'm just trying to settle this."

Vopal informed DeSmith that he could sign the bond paperwork and be released.

VOPAL: "If you do not sign that document, you will be taken into custody. What would you like to do?"

DESMITH: "I don't understand what you're saying."

VOPAL: "I'm asking you will you be signing the document or not?"

DESMITH: "Whose court is this?"

VOPAL: "Are you going to sign the document or not?"

DESMITH: "Whose court is this?"

VOPAL: "OK."

DESMITH: "If it's nobody's court then it's my court."

Vopal told DeSmith he was being uncooperative and ordered he be taken to the Brown County Jail. Bailiffs placed him in handcuffs and led him out of the court room. Vopal again informed DeSmith that he would be released if he signed his paperwork.

KGB was in attendance to support DeSmith, who he calls his "brother."

In an interview with Action 2 News, KGB called it a "kangaroo court."

"I'm pretty shocked because he's still innocent. The man is innocent. They literally use communication of threat to sign something that they need his consent. And they're going to hold him in captivity. They're going to keep him locked up until he signs a paper. Which I don't understand how that's happening. He's not been convicted of anything," says KGB.

Documents obtained by Action 2 News show DeSmith, under the heading "House of Ryan", billed Vopal $11,989 for entering a "not guilty" plea on his behalf during his initial court hearing on Jan. 7.

Here is text of DeSmith's notice sent to Vopal:

"[wo]man known as Cynthia Lynn Vopal has acted on behalf of i:man Ryan DeSmith, submitting a plea without contract or consent of i or persons of i

"who gave this [wo]man authority to act on behalf of man without consent or contract?"

DeSmith and Jordan Salmi are each charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and Disorderly Conduct. They were arrested Dec. 17 after showing up armed with loaded pistols to Assembly of God Church where KGB's children were in a Christmas pageant.

KGB, a Hebrew Israelite, says he does not approve of his children being in a Christmas pageant. He considers it to be pagan.

DeSmith was scheduled to appear before a court commissioner last Friday but he failed to show up for the hearing. Vopal said she would give DeSmith the benefit of the doubt and rescheduled his hearing for today.

Salmi is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Jan. 28.

KGB's children attend Providence Academy. The school has been granted a restraining order against KGB, Salmi and DeSmith.

KGB, Salmi and DeSmith are members of Straitway Truth. The church website says they are a nation of Hebrew Israelites who are obedient to Yah.