KGB "brother" fails to appear in court

A man described as a follower of former Green Bay Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila failed to appear in court Friday for a hearing.

Ryan DeSmith, 22, was scheduled to appear before a court commissioner Friday following a contentious hearing earlier this week in which he refused to sign his signature bond.

Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal called the case, but DeSmith was a no-show. She says the court will give DeSmith the "benefit of the doubt" and will schedule another hearing for Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m.

DeSmith has still not signed his $2,500 signature bond.

DeSmith and Jordan Salmi are charged with Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and Disorderly Conduct. They were arrested Dec. 17 after showing up armed with loaded pistols to Assembly of God Church where KGB's children were in a Christmas pageant.

KGB, a Hebrew Israelite, says he does not approve of his children being in a Christmas pageant.

As Action 2 News reported earlier this week, DeSmith and Salmi appeared before Vopal Tuesday. DeSmith told Vopal that he didn't understand her. "I don't speak your language. I only speak man-to-man," DeSmith told Vopal.

Vopal set DeSmith's signature bond at $2,500. As a condition of bond, DeSmith can have no contact with the church and can possess no weapons.

DeSmith refused to sign the bond paper. The bailiff instructed him to leave. DeSmith walked out and gave fist bumps to KGB and friends sitting in the first row of the commissioner's room.

Next up was Jordan Salmi. The bailiff addressed him as "sir" and asked him to have a seat.

SALMI: "I'm not a sir. Let it be known this day for I am man Jordan Salmi am in a state of man ..."

That was enough for the commissioner and bailiff. The bailiff told Salmi to leave immediately. Salmi's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 28.

After Tuesday's hearing, KGB said he and his brothers follow their own system.

"We have our own constitution called the Holy Bible, the Torah, the prophets, the epistles, so that's what we use. You guys call it the Holy Bible, King James version. That's our constitution," said KGB. "We are lawful people. We have our own constitution. We have our own commandments. We have our own statutes, and we have a right, according to the constitution, to free exercise those things. So we're not hurting anybody," said KGB.

Salmi and DeSmith filed several notices with the court prior to the Jan. 7 hearing. "i:man here today to settle any debts i:man owe to man, any man or woman who interferes with rights of i:man bears all liability," reads one of DeSmith's notices.

Action 2 News has obtained the documents.

KGB's children attend Providence Academy. The school has been granted a restraining order against KGB, Salmi and DeSmith.

KGB, Salmi and DeSmith are members of Straitway Truth. The church website says they are a nation of Hebrew Israelites who are obedient to Yah.