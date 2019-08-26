KFC testing vegan fried ‘chicken’

KFC is testing fried “chicken” made with faux meat, the chain announced on Monday.

The chain is teaming up with Beyond Meat to make Beyond Fried Chicken. KFC will become the first nationwide fast food restaurant to test Beyond Meat’s plant-based chicken.

The vegan menu item will be available at one KFC location in Atlanta on Cobb Parkway starting Tuesday. Customers will have the option of trying the new item as either nuggets or wings with choice of dipping sauce.

KFC says it will consider customer feedback before deciding to test the menu item at more locations or launch it nationally.

The chain has been planning and testing vegetarian fried chicken in the UK since June 2018. The chicken chain also plans to introduce a variety of meals under 600 calories by 2020.

Beyond Meat has recently announced deals with Subway, Dunkin', and Del Taco. TGI Fridays currently sells a Beyond Meat Cheeseburger. Dunkin’ is testing Beyond Meat sausage and egg sandwiches in New York and plans to bring the menu item to every American store in the near future.

Other restaurants have also tested plant-based meat alternative products. Burger King recently made its plant-based Impossible Whoppers available across the United States.

