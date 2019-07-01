K9 tracks down stabbing suspect one mile from scene

Green Bay police say a Brown County Sheriff's Office K9 tracked down a stabbing suspect early Monday morning.

Officers tell us the stabbing happened just after midnight on the 1000 block of Marquette Ave.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed several times in the chest, but is expected to survive.

A Brown County Sheriff's Office K9 was called to help search for the suspect. The dog was able to track the man to a hiding spot along a fence about a mile from the scene.

The 30-year-old man was arrested, and police say they'll ask the District Attorney for a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Injury.

Police say the suspect and victim are related, but officers haven't said what led up to the stabbing.

