Juvenile confesses to threatening to 'blow up' congregation in Beaver Dam

A juvenile will soon face charges after threatening to blow up a place of worship in Beaver Dam on Friday.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said because the person is underage, they will not be releasing their identity to the public. However, the juvenile did confess to sending the threats shortly after 9 am on Friday, August 11.

Sheriff Schmidt said the suspect sent text messages to two different elders of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness. The text message threats indicated the Spanish-speaking meeting scheduled on Friday and the congregation were going to be ‘blown up.’

Sheriff Schmidt said the texts were sent from a ‘spoofed’ phone number which forced investigators to do some digging. However, they were able to find the devices used to spoof the number and the suspect.

Authorities say the threats are not hate crimes toward any religion or ethnicity.

An explosive detection dog searched the building and did not find any evidence of explosives.

Charges will be forward to juvenile court in the underage suspect’s county of residence.

The Dodge county Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Sun Prairie Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Officer were involved in the investigation

