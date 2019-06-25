Jury trial set for man accused of sleeping while children set fatal fire

A jury trial will begin in September for an Oshkosh man accused in the death of a toddler in a fire last year.

Vernon Williams, 29, is charged with felony child neglect resulting in death.

Prosecutors say he was drunk and asleep when he was supposed to be watching three young children at a home in Menasha last September.

A 5-year-old and 3-year-old played with a cigarette lighter and started a fire. They said they couldn't wake up Williams, so they ran to a neighbor.

Williams suffered burns to a hand and foot trying to reach the toddler. The 18-month-old boy was rescued by firefighters but died days later.

Toxicology tests showed Williams' blood-alcohol level was 0.257.