Jury trial set for Wittenberg president accused of stealing grill

A jury trial is now set for the Wittenberg village president accused of theft.

The Shawano County Treasurer's office notified authorities that material was missing from a home the county took possession of through foreclosure.

Two neighbors said William Switalla took a grill from the home -- and later brought it back.

Switalla told a detective he was asked to clean garbage from the property and thought the grill was garbage. He said he never used it.

Other items were missing from the property, including a ladder and dolly, but witnesses couldn't say for sure if Switalla was responsible for those.

He's charged in Shawano County with felony burglary and misdemeanor theft of movable property valued at less than $2,500.

The jury trial is scheduled for June 12.