Jury finds Oshkosh man guilty in crash that killed 2 women

A jury has convicted an Oshkosh man on eight counts stemming from a drunk driving crash that killed two women.

On April 3, a Winnebago County jury returned guilty verdicts in the Shawn Schettle trial.

They found Schettle responsible for these charges:

Homicide By Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle

Homicide By Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle

Hit and Run - Involve Death

Hit and Run - Involve Death

Knowingly Operating While Suspended (Cause Death)

Knowingly Operating While Suspended (Cause Death)

Homicide/Vehicle Use of a Controlled Substance

Homicide/Vehicle Use of a Controlled Substance

A perjury charge was dismissed but read into the record. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 21.

The crash happened Dec. 22, 2017, in the area of Washington and Broad in downtown Oshkosh. Schettle was driving a vehicle that collided with a train.

Deputies found a "highly damaged" vehicle and two people dead in the backseat of the car. The victims were later identified as Emily Mueller, 37, and Jessica L. Roby, 43.

The driver was not there. Police say witnesses described a man matching Shawn Schettle's description running away from the scene after the crash.

During the investigation, deputies saw a car pull into a home near the crash scene. Schettle was one of the people in the car.

Officers said Schettle had fresh scratches on him, and he told investigators his wallet might be in the car that had been hit by the train.

"The defendant had alcohol on breath and admitted drinking vodka," reads a criminal complaint.

Schettle failed field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. He blew a .074 on a preliminary breath test. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is .08.

A dog was found injured and bleeding on Dec. 23, just blocks away from the crash scene. Elsa was taken to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society and later put up for adoption.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Schettle. That case is still in civil court.