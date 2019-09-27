Jury finds Fond du Lac man guilty in crash that killed father and son

A jury has convicted a Fond du Lac man for a crash that killed a father and son.

On Sept. 26, the jury came back with a verdict finding Travis J. Wollersheim guilty of two counts of Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The 2016 crash killed David Button and 8-year-old Joseph Button.

“This is an incredibly sad and tragic event and this verdict cannot bring back David and Joey. I hope that out of this tragedy this verdict will remind drivers of how dangerous driving can be and that as drivers we must to be alert and paying attention at all times. Nobody wants to take the life of another while driving and devastate the loved ones of those that died and then live with their actions the rest of the life. My heart goes out to all those involved in this crash and their loved ones," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

On June 22, 2016, Travis Wollersheim was driving north on I-41 near the Highway 23 off ramp when he crashed into the Button's car. Alysha Button survived the crash. David and Joseph died at the scene.

Alysha Button told investigators that her family was headed to Appleton that day. They were in the right lane of I-41 northbound and saw a semi stopped ahead of them in the construction area. Alysha said she stopped and seconds later felt the impact of Wollersheim's Jeep hitting her car.

Wollersheim told an investigator that he had entered I-41 N from the Hickory Street ramp and moved into the left lane near Military Road overpass. Wollersheim stated he looked into the passenger side mirror before moving right and when he looked up he saw the Button's car. He said he saw no construction signs showing the left lane to be closed.

The investigator noted that construction signs were on Wollersheim's route of travel that day. "(Wisconsin State Trooper Jordan) Matuseki noted the construction signs were orange and on the right and median shoulder of I-41," reads the criminal complaint.

A witness told investigators that he was directly behind Wollersheim's vehicle and the Jeep never slowed to traffic speeds and "collided full speed into the car."

Wollersheim's passenger stated that he was looking down at the phone at the time of the collision.

The crash scene investigation found that Wollersheim's Jeep was traveling at about 68 mph at the time he hit the Button's vehicle. The investigator said weather conditions were dry that day and the area of road was in good condition. It was also noted that orange construction signs were up warning drivers of a lane closure ahead.

No alcohol or drugs were determined to be a factor in the crash.

Wollersheim's trial started Sept. 22. The case went to the jury on Sept. 26. It took them about four hours to return guilty verdicts on both charges of Negligent Homicide.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, five years on extended supervision, and a $25,000 fine. There will be an automatic one-year revocation of operating privileges.

