Jurors find N.H. man guilty of helping roommate commit suicide

After deliberating for three hours, jurors in New Hampshire handed down a guilty verdict in an assisted suicide case from May 2018.

Parker Hogan has been found guilty of assisting his former roommate in taking his own life and falsifying evidence in relation to the crime. (Source: WMUR/Hearst/CNN)

Parker Hogan has been found guilty of assisting his former roommate, Michael “Mikey” Buskey, in taking his own life last year and falsifying evidence in relation to the crime.

"Parker Hogan was training a fragile, vulnerable Mikey Buskey to commit suicide,” said Grafton County Deputy Attorney Paul Fitzgerald.

Police say Buskey took his life in a wooded area in Plymouth, N.H., in May 2018. His friend and roommate, Hogan was found guilty of aiding the suicide by giving Buskey a stick to pull the trigger and directing him where to point the gun.

Hogan was also found guilty of falsifying evidence by wiping his fingerprints off the gun.

"Assisting suicide might be entertainment for Parker Hogan. Assisting suicide is not entertainment in the eyes of the law. Assisting suicide is not entertainment for Mikey’s family,” Fitzgerald said.

Defense attorneys argued Hogan was Buskey’s friend and helped him carry out his wishes.

"Mikey wanted to commit suicide. He was comfortable with death, with talking about death, and was telling those around him that he wanted to die,” said defense attorney Renee Sargent.

Michael Buskey’s mother, Jennifer Phelps, says she is relieved Hogan has been convicted in a long wait for justice.

"Nothing’s ever gonna bring him back, but really...” Phelps said. “We can breathe a little bit again and start to mourn.”

Hogan is out on bail, as he waits for his sentence to be announced.

