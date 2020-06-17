Juneteenth flag to fly at Wisconsin Capitol for first time

A Juneteenth flag will be raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol for the first time in the state's history.

June 19 marks the date a Union general in Texas told slaves in the state that they were free. This was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the history of Juneteenth.

“As a state that sees some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, it is as important as ever that we recognize and reflect on our history, celebrate Black resiliency, and move forward in solidarity and strength toward a more racially equitable and just society,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

“This year, Juneteenth has particular significance as we find ourselves in the midst of a movement for racial justice and an end to systemic racism,” said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. “We have won significant freedoms since 1619, but our work will not be over until all Black lives matter by way of equity and the opportunity to thrive.”

Juneteenth is celebrated in 47 states and Washington D.C. Wisconsin recognized the day in 2009.

The Rainbow Pride flag will be temporarily removed to make room for the Juneteenth flag. The pride flag will resume flying on June 20.

CLICK HERE to view Gov. Ever's order for the Juneteenth flag.

Today @LGMandelaBarnes and I announced the Juneteenth Flag will fly over the State Capitol building for the first time in Wisconsin state history.



Read the executive order here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BwerLx2Vxy — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 17, 2020

The Juneteenth Flag serves as a reminder of the injustices of our past and the promise of our current moment. I'm proud that our administration will be making history this Friday by flying the Juneteenth Flag over the State Capitol building for the first time. https://t.co/H6k9kaaOjy — Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes (@LGMandelaBarnes) June 17, 2020

Black Lives United is hosting a Juneteenth event at Perkins Park in Green Bay from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. CLICK HERE for more information.