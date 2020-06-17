Advertisement

Juneteenth flag flies at Wisconsin Capitol for first time

Photo: Yinan Chen / CC0 1.0
Photo: Yinan Chen / CC0 1.0 (WHSV)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT
A Juneteenth flag was raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol for the first time in the state's history Friday morning.

June 19 marks the date a Union general in Texas told slaves in the state that they were free. This was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

Click here to learn more about the history of Juneteenth.

“As a state that sees some of the most disparate outcomes for Black Wisconsinites, it is as important as ever that we recognize and reflect on our history, celebrate Black resiliency, and move forward in solidarity and strength toward a more racially equitable and just society,” said Gov. Tony Evers.

“This year, Juneteenth has particular significance as we find ourselves in the midst of a movement for racial justice and an end to systemic racism,” said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. “We have won significant freedoms since 1619, but our work will not be over until all Black lives matter by way of equity and the opportunity to thrive.”

Juneteenth is celebrated in 47 states and Washington D.C. Wisconsin recognized the day in 2009.

The Rainbow Pride flag will be temporarily removed to make room for the Juneteenth flag. The pride flag will resume flying on June 20.

CLICK HERE to view Gov. Ever's order for the Juneteenth flag.

Black Lives United is hosting a Juneteenth event at Perkins Park in Green Bay from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

for more information.

