Black Lives United plans rally for Juneteenth

Plans are underway for a Juneteenth rally at Perkins Park in Green Bay.

When the weather is nice, the wind blowing in Perkins Park is usually calm, but Dajahnae Williams and Chauncey Hughes are hoping this time next week hundreds will come out to celebrate Juneteenth.

"I'm excited because Green Bay only has a handful of African-Americans and it's nice that people are coming and uniting after our protests that are minorities and non minorities and the youth," Black Lives United Member Dajahnae WIlliams.

Juneteenth, short for June 19th, is a celebration of the end of slavery in the United States.

On that day, slaves in Texas learned they were free two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

"In the face of police brutality, the prison industrial complex and just racial injustice overall, we need now more than ever to show solidarity," Black Lives United Member Chauncey Hughes said.

This event is in response to the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which prompted protests around the world.

"This movement had made us feel like we can do anything together," Williams said. "Our voices matter."

The event scheduled for next Friday will have games for kids, face painting and an opportunity for black businesses to sell their products.

"We can have food trucks lined up with soul food," said Williams. "We can have vendors out here that are selling their products. The black economy can get a boost and give them a chance to spread their business."

The event will be on June 19, 2020 at Perkins Park from 11am to 7pm.