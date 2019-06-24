June 25 is Kids' Day in Green Bay

Children will enjoy a day of free fun, games, and food during Green Bay's annual Kids' Day.

Green Bay Kids' Day 2019 is June 25. All events are free to children 17 and under. Children will need a wristband to get into the free events and services. CLICK HERE to find out how to get a wristband.

Here are some of the day's big events:

BAY BEACH AMUSEMENT PARK: Free rides all day, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

GREEN BAY SWIMMING POOLS: Free admission to all city pools.

GREEN BAY METRO: Free bus rides all day for kids. Adults are free when they are accompanied by children.

CLICK HERE for a full list of free Kids' Day events.

This marks the 17th year of Kids' Day in Green Bay.