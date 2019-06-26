Jumpstart celebrates one year at permanent garage

Jumpstart Auto Repair is celebrating one year at its permanent location in Neenah.

Profits from auto maintenance and repairs go to help victims of domestic violence at Harbor House and Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services, which collaborated to start the garage.

“We usually get all of our oil changes here, we've had problems with our car, we bring it in and get it fixed,” said Dianne Veeser.

It’s because of customers like her the shop was able to donate about $20,000 in repairs to survivors.

“That's one reason we come here, and don't go anywhere else, my husband found out about it when they opened a year ago and he says that's where I'm going to get my car done. He said I'm going to do everything I can to help,” said Veeser.

“We found out that transportation was huge barrier for many survivors being able to make powerful decisions for themselves and their families,” said Beth Schnorr, executive director of Harbor House and co-founder of the repair shop.

The garage started at Fox Valley Technical Collage, but became successful enough to move to a permanent location.

One aspect that sets the garage apart from other garages is the interior. Owners have worked hard to make sure it's a welcoming atmosphere.

“We want to have what we call that ‘purple carpet’ experience, from start to finish. So, we tell people about the car repairs, they can come back in the garage with us, learn about their cars,” said Schnorr.

Knowing some women have had a difficult time in auto repair situations, Jumpstart also made it a priority to have a friendly face at the front desk.

“Our manager is female and she has some great experience in the automotive industry so she is the face of Jumpstart so that's different than most automotive repair facilities that you go into,” said Schnorr.

“We want to make sure women feel safe and empowered coming here.”