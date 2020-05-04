Neenah's JumpStart, "A Garage for Good", to close permanently

Some small businesses won't be able to reopen once the stay at home order lifts. It's often because of financial strain, but that's not always the sole reason.

A shop to spark change in the Fox Valley has closed permanently.

"We're sad that it couldn't continue on, but when we look at the last three years we can see all the people that we've helped. So we're trying to look at the successes of the business,” said Christine Ann Domestic Services Executive Director Beth Oswald.

JumpStart was an auto repair garage started by Harbor House and Christine Ann Domestic Abuse Services.

The shop's profits were used to offer low or no-cost auto repair to a large number domestic abuse survivors.

"Just being able to take that off their mind, and not have to worry about that was a huge relief for a number of our clients," said Oswald.

Oswald says they also wanted to inspire more women to pursue auto repair careers.

"The concept was great, the community support was wonderful,” said Oswald.

But Oswald says between property being stolen from the garage, the pandemic causing financial strain, plus a need to shift focus solely to their domestic abuse services, it had to close.

"Had we not been in the pandemic it could be something that we could 'Okay, let's pause and reset and start over,' but our agencies just needed our leadership to be fully there,” said Oswald.

So they could be fully there for anyone who isn’t currently safer at home.

"A number of individuals are trapped in their home with no way of getting out,” said Oswald. “So how do we safety plan, how do we make sure that everybody knows that we're still open that we're still taking people fleeing abuse."

Oswald knows clients will miss having JumpStart, but says they plan to create new partnerships with auto repair shops who will be willing to help.

"There are a number of very reliable, reputable auto repair shops that are happy to help and want to help,” said Oswald.

Oswald says they are putting the business up for sale. Interested parties are invited to learn more by calling Oswald at 920-235-5998.

