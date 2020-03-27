Juggling work at home, parenting and school during the "new normal"

As we hunker down during the coronavirus outbreak, parents are facing some new challenges. Some are working from home, taking care of the kids and helping them with their school work at the same time.

Schools across the state were ordered to close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen is one of those parents who is working from home. She has three young daughters.

Kristyn has adopted a routine for her four-year-old daughter, Bailey.

Bailey's teacher puts an activity on an app every morning. Kristyn also helps her practice fine motor skills. Kristyn finds free worksheets on the social media board Pinterest and prints them out. Bailey practices tracing, writing and number recognition.

Bailey's teacher Tammy Gossen says the key is trying to make learning fun so kids don't realize they're doing homework.

"I think right now it's just making learning fun and engaging where they don't even know they're learning," says Gossen, 4K teacher, De Pere School District. "For instance, doing activities together. Doing a board game, taking turns and sharing. Doing an art project and working on those fine motor skills."

Movement is key for kids throughout the day. Try to get outside to play or for a walk while maintaining social distancing.

If you can't get outside, turn on some music and dance in the house.