Judge sides with Democrats, re-opens online registration

A federal judge has ordered that Wisconsin reinstate online voter registration to make it possible for more people to cast absentee ballots ahead of the April 7 presidential primary and spring election.

The ruling Friday night was a partial victory for Democrats who had sought even broader changes in light of the coronavirus pandemic a partial victory.

U.S. District Judge William Conley issued the ruling hours after both sides submitted written arguments.

The state and national Democratic parties brought the lawsuit and were opposed by Republicans who control the state Legislature as well as the Wisconsin and national Republican parties.